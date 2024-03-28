Planned Solutions Inc. Invests $466,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,258,000 after acquiring an additional 49,153,855 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2,972.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 398,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,902,000 after purchasing an additional 385,716 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 982.7% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 341,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,442,000 after buying an additional 310,230 shares during the last quarter. Reframe Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,695,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,749,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,197,000 after buying an additional 275,165 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJK opened at $91.08 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.63 and a 52 week high of $91.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.72.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

