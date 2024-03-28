Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) were up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.29 and last traded at $14.29. Approximately 764,232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,389,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OSCR shares. Raymond James started coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Oscar Health from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Oscar Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.82.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 29.99% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 62,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 78,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 10.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 3.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

