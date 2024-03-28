ACT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,429 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 14.3% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. ACT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $26,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $120.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.88 and its 200-day moving average is $109.21. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $120.57.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

