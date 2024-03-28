monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT Raised to $270.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MNDY. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on monday.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on monday.com in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $232.43.

Get monday.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on monday.com

monday.com Trading Down 0.9 %

MNDY opened at $226.85 on Monday. monday.com has a 1-year low of $108.35 and a 1-year high of $239.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,240.25 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.21 and a 200-day moving average of $183.53.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that monday.com will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in monday.com by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in monday.com by 44.9% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 192.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 104.1% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.