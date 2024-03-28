John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 20,000 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total transaction of $11,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,668,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,669.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total transaction of $11,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total value of $11,600.00.

On Monday, March 18th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $12,400.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $12,200.00.

On Monday, March 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $12,400.00.

On Friday, March 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $12,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $12,000.00.

On Monday, February 26th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $12,200.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $12,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $13,800.00.

BurgerFi International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BFI opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BurgerFi International

About BurgerFi International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in BurgerFi International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in BurgerFi International by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 63,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

