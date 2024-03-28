Jacobs & Co. CA Has $6.53 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 72,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $53.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $71.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

