Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) COO Sells $610,626.24 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) COO Evan Roberts sold 25,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $610,626.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 728,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,135,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Evan Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Evan Roberts sold 2,247 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $55,163.85.

Phreesia stock opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.93. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.52 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 53.33% and a negative net margin of 38.42%. Phreesia’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,451,000 after purchasing an additional 716,374 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 8.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,856,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,760,000 after acquiring an additional 624,456 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 36.1% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,776,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,183,000 after acquiring an additional 471,391 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Phreesia in the second quarter valued at $13,668,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at $8,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Phreesia from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.21.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

