Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Up 580.8% in March

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 580.8% from the February 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of HENOY opened at $20.17 on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07.
About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
