Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Up 580.8% in March

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 580.8% from the February 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HENOY opened at $20.17 on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

