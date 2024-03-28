Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Update

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, an increase of 202.4% from the February 29th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance

HDELY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.91. The stock had a trading volume of 82,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Heidelberg Materials has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $21.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.13.

Get Heidelberg Materials alerts:

About Heidelberg Materials

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberg Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberg Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.