Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Update

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, an increase of 202.4% from the February 29th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance
HDELY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.91. The stock had a trading volume of 82,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Heidelberg Materials has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $21.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.13.
About Heidelberg Materials
