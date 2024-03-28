Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 784 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGK. Trevian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Erickson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 90,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. CMC Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,500,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $286.61. 225,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,563. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $197.65 and a 1 year high of $291.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

