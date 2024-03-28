GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Down 4% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) fell 4% on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $5.60. Wedbush currently has an underperform rating on the stock. GameStop traded as low as $12.61 and last traded at $12.64. 3,937,563 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 3,617,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in GameStop by 24.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in GameStop during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in GameStop by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in GameStop by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 658.58 and a beta of -0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.91.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. GameStop had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

