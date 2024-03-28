GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Down 4% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) fell 4% on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $5.60. Wedbush currently has an underperform rating on the stock. GameStop traded as low as $12.61 and last traded at $12.64. 3,937,563 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 3,617,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
GameStop Trading Down 4.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 658.58 and a beta of -0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.91.
GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. GameStop had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
About GameStop
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
