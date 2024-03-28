First National Corp MA ADV Has $594,000 Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.30 and its 200 day moving average is $90.99. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $96.07.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2921 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.