Evercore ISI Boosts Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $155.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.55.

COF traded up $3.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.30. 1,272,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.00 and a 200 day moving average of $118.94. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $148.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

