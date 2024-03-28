Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Down 0.3%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.52. 2,613,776 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 12,495,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ET shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 115.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 86.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

