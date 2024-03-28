Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Up to $2.29

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.29, but opened at $2.35. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 1,383,761 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $566.46 million, a P/E ratio of 114.31 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 2.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,728,758 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after buying an additional 459,393 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,160,727 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after buying an additional 140,838 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 66.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,369,494 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 547,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 369.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,323,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 1,041,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 897,568 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 42,582 shares in the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

