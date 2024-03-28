B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Gap Up to $18.97

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.97, but opened at $20.27. B. Riley Financial shares last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 403,081 shares.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.59. The company has a market cap of $625.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.54.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $346.51 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 4.75%.

B. Riley Financial Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,609,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Further Reading

