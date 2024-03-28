EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $18.79

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.79, but opened at $19.71. EHang shares last traded at $19.56, with a volume of 952,531 shares traded.

EHang Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EHang by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 76,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 21,772 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EHang by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,555,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of EHang by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 22,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Featured Articles

