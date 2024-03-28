enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Shares Gap Up to $17.24

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.24, but opened at $17.75. enGene shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 4,666 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENGN. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of enGene in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of enGene in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

enGene Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENGN. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in enGene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in enGene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in enGene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in enGene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,264,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of enGene in the 4th quarter valued at $10,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

