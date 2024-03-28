Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Shares Down 2%

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.97 and last traded at $11.01. 21,873 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 180,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

Diversified Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,507,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,047,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Energy during the 4th quarter worth $16,390,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $15,871,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

