Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Senior Officer Eric Thomas Greager Purchases 5,835 Shares

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) Senior Officer Eric Thomas Greager purchased 5,835 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,604.58.

Eric Thomas Greager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Eric Thomas Greager purchased 20,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at C$4.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.80. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$3.83 and a 52 week high of C$6.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.80.

Baytex Energy Dividend Announcement

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Free Report ) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.12. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.6898638 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.65.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

