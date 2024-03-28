Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.06

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.06 and last traded at $57.05, with a volume of 25651 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.96.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.82. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, OLIO Financial Planning raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 204,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 35,913 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.