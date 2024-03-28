Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,410,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,750,901. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.47 and its 200-day moving average is $79.95. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $131.06. The company has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.445 dividend. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $4,447,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,389,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,894,791,624.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,558,306 shares of company stock worth $956,098,061. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

