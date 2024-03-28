Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Stock Holdings Lowered by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 413,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the period. Coterra Energy accounts for 1.4% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $10,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.85.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.31. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

