Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Short Interest Update

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,767,800 shares, a growth of 145.4% from the February 29th total of 1,127,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27,678.0 days.

Concordia Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Concordia Financial Group stock remained flat at $5.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57. Concordia Financial Group has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $5.13.

About Concordia Financial Group

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit and loan products; and securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services. It operates through a network of branches, sub-branches, ATMs, and representative offices in Japan and internationally.

