Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Short Interest Update

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,767,800 shares, a growth of 145.4% from the February 29th total of 1,127,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27,678.0 days.
Concordia Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of Concordia Financial Group stock remained flat at $5.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57. Concordia Financial Group has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $5.13.
About Concordia Financial Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Concordia Financial Group
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Concordia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concordia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.