BMO Capital Markets Boosts Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target to $225.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLH

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of CLH stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,510. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.44 and a 200-day moving average of $171.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.23. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $129.70 and a twelve month high of $202.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $2,867,457.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,554. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.