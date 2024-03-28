Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN) Short Interest Down 58.3% in March

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the February 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Ocean Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $593,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $802,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $900,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 48,445 shares in the last quarter.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BOCN traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $11.05. 2,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,655. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $11.41.

About Blue Ocean Acquisition

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

