Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Shares Up 4.7%

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.10 and last traded at C$3.09. 958,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,053,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.95.

Bitfarms Stock Up 8.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.71.

Bitfarms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.