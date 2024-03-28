Base Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BSRUF) Short Interest Up 382.6% in March

Base Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BSRUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 382.6% from the February 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Base Resources Trading Down 63.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSRUF opened at 0.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is 0.10 and its 200 day moving average is 0.10. Base Resources has a 52 week low of 0.05 and a 52 week high of 0.18.

Base Resources Company Profile

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

