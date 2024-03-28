AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DWSH opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $10.12.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 136.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 1,487.9% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 30,070 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 79,560.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 39,780 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is actively managed to achieve long-term capital appreciation by shorting US-listed large-cap companies exhibiting weak relative strength. DWSH was launched on Jul 10, 2018 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

