Short Interest in Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDA) Rises By 323.3%

Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 323.3% from the February 29th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUDA. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Acquisition I in the third quarter valued at $170,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Hudson Acquisition I in the third quarter valued at $590,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at about $742,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Acquisition I during the second quarter valued at about $988,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Acquisition I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HUDA opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60. Hudson Acquisition I has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $10.71.

Hudson Acquisition I Company Profile

Hudson Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

