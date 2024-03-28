Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,248 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 13,347 shares.The stock last traded at $449.40 and had previously closed at $448.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Atrion Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $802.56 million, a PE ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $375.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.15.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.58 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 11.46%.

Atrion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atrion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 33,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,834,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atrion by 2.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Atrion by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Atrion in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Atrion in the third quarter valued at about $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

