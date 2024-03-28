Analysts Set Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) PT at C$10.05

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.21.

CG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price target on Centerra Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$9.50 target price on Centerra Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Activity

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 110,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total transaction of C$766,955.67. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$7.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.36. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.07 and a 52-week high of C$10.28.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$462.92 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.4803493 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.90%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also

