Insider Buying: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Major Shareholder Acquires $9,656,850.72 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 333,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,656,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,944,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,826,061.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 199,664 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,754,316.48.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 20,609 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 521,804 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,581,067.44.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 234,194 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,188,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 495,739 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 139,132 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.59. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 46.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,744,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,321 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at $84,529,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 769.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,402,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,057 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at $27,750,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 139.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,312,000 after purchasing an additional 980,687 shares during the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

