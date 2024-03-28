Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires New Shares in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YDEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 148,647 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

YDEC stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.62. 9,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.08.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (YDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. QMAR aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. YDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

