Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Down 0.1%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $71.09 and last traded at $71.37. Approximately 4,241,187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 19,249,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.46.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,367,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after buying an additional 3,708,063 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 461.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,686,000 after buying an additional 3,464,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Pool Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $151,726,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

