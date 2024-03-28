19,446 Shares in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:IGF opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average of $45.16. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $49.25.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

