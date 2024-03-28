1,825 Shares in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Acquired by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,761,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,998,000 after purchasing an additional 84,604 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,750,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 53,631 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,192,000 after buying an additional 38,137 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after buying an additional 31,226 shares during the period.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PWV opened at $56.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.77. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $43.52 and a 1-year high of $56.37. The firm has a market cap of $933.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

