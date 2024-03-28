1,113 Shares in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Purchased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,113 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 54.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 353.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,510,573.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $119,121.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,523,615.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,510,573.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,537 shares of company stock worth $2,784,700 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on QLYS shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.23.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $165.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.78. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 0.52.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The business had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

