Courier Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,700 iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Courier Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 452.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SIZE opened at $141.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.68. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $110.07 and a 12 month high of $141.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

