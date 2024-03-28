Courier Capital LLC Sells 930 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 42,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $93.06 on Thursday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $93.27. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.73 and a 200-day moving average of $86.27.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

