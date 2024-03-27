Viking Fund Management LLC Has $6.20 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.2% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,201,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,534,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,611 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 10.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pfizer by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,927,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,817,055,000 after purchasing an additional 348,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $3,150,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

PFE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.59. The stock had a trading volume of 38,171,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,040,355. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $42.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

