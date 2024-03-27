Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $189.50

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $189.50 and last traded at $189.50, with a volume of 219539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

