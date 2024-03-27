Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 227 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after buying an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,842,000 after buying an additional 1,503,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,744,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,537,000 after buying an additional 749,118 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,527,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,111,000 after buying an additional 683,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 21.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,727,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,726,000 after buying an additional 664,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $92.78 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.