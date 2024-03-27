Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,704 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,704 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.8% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Motco increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $476.71. 8,059,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,326,480. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $361.68 and a 52 week high of $483.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

