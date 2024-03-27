Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Increases Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $38,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $196.74. The company had a trading volume of 663,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10. The company has a market cap of $91.75 billion, a PE ratio of 61.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.64 and a 200-day moving average of $191.96.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 213.84%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.