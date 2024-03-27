NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $116.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,878,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,340,580. NIKE has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $142.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. Research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2,332.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 176,476 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in NIKE by 883.4% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 98,399 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in NIKE by 6.2% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 13,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 31.9% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 82,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 19,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

