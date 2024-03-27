Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $23.46 Million Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. ResMed accounts for 2.2% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of ResMed worth $23,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMD. Ossiam raised its holdings in ResMed by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $195.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,308. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $243.52. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.06.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.74%.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,751,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,216 shares of company stock worth $2,046,617 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.30.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

