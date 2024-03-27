1,865 Shares in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) Bought by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMOG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

SMOG traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.10. 1,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,049. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.48 and its 200 day moving average is $101.31. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $92.07 and a 52 week high of $129.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.90 million, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.26.

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Profile

The VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (SMOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Low Carbon Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that focuses specifically on renewable energy SMOG was launched on May 3, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

