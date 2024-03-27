iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 259.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,029 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 338,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,746,000 after purchasing an additional 79,417 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $3.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.46. The company had a trading volume of 22,366,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,173,914. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $210.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

