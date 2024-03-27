AutoCanada (ACQ) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AutoCanada (TSE: ACQ) recently:

3/19/2024 – AutoCanada was given a new C$35.00 price target on by analysts at Cormark.

3/8/2024 – AutoCanada had its price target lowered by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$33.00 to C$24.50. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2024 – AutoCanada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$24.50 to C$22.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2024 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2024 – AutoCanada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$22.50 to C$22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/8/2024 – AutoCanada had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$23.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2024 – AutoCanada had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$22.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/8/2024 – AutoCanada had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$33.00 to C$29.50.

AutoCanada Price Performance

TSE ACQ traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$26.76. 31,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,591. The stock has a market cap of C$631.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.60. AutoCanada Inc. has a one year low of C$15.14 and a one year high of C$27.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$22.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 21,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$564,865.52. 4.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.